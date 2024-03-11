Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $114.97 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

