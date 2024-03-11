Lido Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.75 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $4,034.90 or 0.05630241 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $39.83 billion and approximately $58.75 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,871,663 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,870,350.44112176. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,855.3225734 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $43,487,129.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

