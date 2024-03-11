Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 2.1 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

