Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.16.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
