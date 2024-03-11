Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. VSE accounts for 9.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned about 1.47% of VSE worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VSE by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 489.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.95. 82,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSEC

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.