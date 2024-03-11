Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 1,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

