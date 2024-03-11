Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,409,487.05 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

