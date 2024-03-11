Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancashire
Lancashire Stock Up 0.4 %
Lancashire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 2,926.83%.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Trading Halts Explained
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.