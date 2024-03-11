Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

