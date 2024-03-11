L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

