Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Kyndryl worth $31,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

