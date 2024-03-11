KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Up 2.7% This Week

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $62.36 million and approximately $1,000.71 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00791366 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

