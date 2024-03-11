Komodo Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,582,208 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

