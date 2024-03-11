Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,928,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,654,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

