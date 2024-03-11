KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $23.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $675.77. 130,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.