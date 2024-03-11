Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$33.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8835386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

