Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

About Kellanova



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

