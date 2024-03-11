Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $192.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00064069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00018883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

