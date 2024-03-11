Kampmann Melissa S. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.42. 84,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.84. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

