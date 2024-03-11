Kampmann Melissa S. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. DexCom makes up 3.4% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 228,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,066. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,870 shares of company stock worth $6,748,276. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

