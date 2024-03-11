Kampmann Melissa S. Purchases Shares of 14,050 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. Workday accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Workday by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,155 shares of company stock worth $76,968,550 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.84. The company had a trading volume of 243,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,742. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average is $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

