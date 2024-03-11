Kampmann Melissa S. Invests $802,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $98.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 523,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,681. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

