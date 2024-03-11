Kampmann Melissa S. Invests $1.35 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

