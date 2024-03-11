Kampmann Melissa S. Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. AON makes up about 2.7% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

