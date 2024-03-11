Kampmann Melissa S. Acquires Shares of 5,049 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.99 and a 200 day moving average of $325.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

