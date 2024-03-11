Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.94

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 206122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kaman

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kaman by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kaman by 174.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kaman by 89.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

