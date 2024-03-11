Josh D. Paul Sells 1,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $280.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

