Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.50 on Monday, hitting $200.89. 43,341,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,110,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 390.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

