Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys 819,321 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Oncology Institute accounts for about 2.8% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned about 2.55% of Oncology Institute worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 22,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Featured Stories

