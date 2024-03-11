JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

