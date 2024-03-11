JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at $225,232,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,269,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

