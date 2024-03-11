Jefferies Financial Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $195.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of GE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,990. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

