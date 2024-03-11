Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,974 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $44,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $132.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.