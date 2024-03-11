Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 61,036 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of ArcBest worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $136.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $149.89.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

