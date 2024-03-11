Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 191,035 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,035 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $33,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

