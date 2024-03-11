Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $34.61 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,129 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Sonos worth $34,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,477,000 after acquiring an additional 436,696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sonos by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -635.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $129,984. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

