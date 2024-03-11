Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock worth $15,717,833. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $45.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.