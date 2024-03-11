Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Alkermes worth $40,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.22 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

