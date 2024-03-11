Jacob H. Kalpakian Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) (CVE:JP) Stock

Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) (CVE:JP – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) Trading Up 900.0 %

CVE JP traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$0.10. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. Jackpot Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Jackpot Digital Inc develops and provides electronic table games. The company offers multi-player gaming products, such as poker and casino games. It also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. The company's iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; 16 slot machine games with 5-reels, and 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

