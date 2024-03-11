Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $28.43. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 34,618 shares changing hands.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

