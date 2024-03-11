iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. 151,783 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

