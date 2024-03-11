iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.67

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 1562418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

