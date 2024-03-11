iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 185,894 shares.The stock last traded at $91.82 and had previously closed at $91.97.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

