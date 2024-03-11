iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.50 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

