iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.55. 36,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

