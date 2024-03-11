iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Cut by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.38. 117,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,144. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.