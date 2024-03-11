iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $488,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

