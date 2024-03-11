iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.33. 1,044,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

