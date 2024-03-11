iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.62. 522,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,130. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.