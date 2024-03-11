iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.43

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.43 and last traded at $161.17, with a volume of 840369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

