iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,830. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.89 and a 52 week high of $108.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

